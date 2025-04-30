Two cops injured as terrorists launch attack on Bannu police station

BANNU: A police officer and a constable were injured as terrorists attacked the Saddar Police Station in Bannu, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the Station House Officer (SHO), Waseem Sajjad, and Constable Hayatullah were wounded in the attack and were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

In response, police engaged the attackers, killing one terrorist while his accomplice managed to escape. A search operation is underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Police recovered weapons and hand grenades from the deceased terrorist.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi visited the hospital to check on the injured officers, offering support and boosting their morale.

On April 22, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on the Dharey Pul police post in Bannu.

According to the Central Police Office (CPO), the swift response by police personnel stationed at the post prevented the assault.

The CPO reported that a group of 18 to 19 terrorists, some riding eight motorcycles and others crawling toward the post, attempted a coordinated attack.

The group, belonging to the Fitna al-Khawarij, aimed to target an IT camera as part of their planned assault. They opened fire on the police post from multiple directions, the CPO stated.

Following a robust counter-response from the police, the attackers were forced to flee, unable to achieve their objective.