PTI issues instructions to MPAs ahead of Punjab CM election

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued instructions to its members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) ahead of the election of new provincial Chief Minister (CM) on July 22, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid – on the instructions of former prime minister Imran Khan – has issued instructions to member of provincial assembly (MPAs) ahead of Punjab CM elections.

In the notice, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid has directed the MPAs to vote for PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the election of Punjab chief minister after the party has declared the Punjab Assembly Speaker as its candidate.

The PTI members of provincial assembly has been directed to ensure their presence in the house of the Punjab Assembly on July 22. “Absence or deviation from voting will be considered a violation of party discipline, which would result in disqualification,” it added.

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) stopped their lawmakers from travelling abroad ahead of the election of the new chief minister (CM) on July 22.

Sources told ARY News that both parties instructed their lawmakers to reach Lahore by July 21 to ensure their participation in the forthcoming CM election scheduled on July 22.

On July 17, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got successful to achieve the required number of PA seats to form its government in Punjab and oust Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shehbaz.

PTI secured victory on the required number of provincial assembly seats during Punjab by-polls. The Imran Khan-led party and its ally PML-Q will be having a total of 188 seats in the Punjab Assembly after its recent victory in the by-elections.

On the other hand, the number of PML-N lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly reached 168 after winning four seats in the Punjab by-polls.

