PTI, PML-Q stop lawmakers from travelling abroad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have stopped their lawmakers from travelling abroad ahead of the election of the new chief minister (CM) on July 22, ARY News reported on Monday.

After getting victorious in the majority of the Punjab Assembly seats in the by-elections, the PTI and its ally party PML-Q asked its provincial lawmakers to stay in Lahore.

Sources told ARY News that both parties instructed their lawmakers to reach Lahore by July 21 to ensure their participation in the forthcoming CM election scheduled on July 22.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI got successful on 15 out of 20 PA seats in Punjab by-polls on July 17, whereas, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) won over four seats. One seat was won by an independent candidate.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) got successful to achieve the required number of PA seats to form its government in Punjab and oust Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz.

PTI secured victory on the required number of provincial assembly seats during Punjab by-polls. The Imran Khan-led party and its ally PML-Q will be having a total of 188 seats in the Punjab Assembly after its recent victory in the by-elections.

On the other hand, the number of PML-N lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly reached 168 after winning four seats in the Punjab by-polls. The PML-N was also having the support of seven lawmakers of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), three independent legislators and one MPA of the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq Party, taking the total number to 179.

