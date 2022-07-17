PTI gets required number of PA seats to form govt in Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has gotten the required number of PA seats to form its government in Punjab and oust Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTI secured victory on the required number of provincial assembly seats during Punjab by-polls. The Imran Khan-led party will be having 187 seats in the Punjab Assembly after its recent victory in the by-elections.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, PTI got victorious on 16 PA seats, whereas, the ruling PML-N managed to win three seats and one seat was won by an independent candidate.

Earlier, PTI SG Asad Umar welcomed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s statements in which she accepted the Punjab by-polls results showing a clear victory for PTI.

Asad Umar said in a statement that PTI will secure victory on at least 16 seats and it was a very important day in political history. He said that the nation gives a clear message that they will never accept slavery.

“Imran Khan summons the PTI core committee session at 3:00 pm tomorrow in which the future strategy will be finalised. Imran Khan would not deliver any speech today. He will publically address after the core committee session.”

“The imported government is completely ineligible to cope with the challenges and it dented the national economy and democracy in the country.”

Umar said that Pervaiz Elahi will become Punjab’s chief minister on July 22. “Shehbaz Sharif has now become a prime minister of Islamabad. A fresh election is now a need of PML-N more than PTI.”

He suggested that the country should move towards fresh elections after getting rid of the political instability as the current system has failed after the alleged regime change.

“We welcome the statement of Maryam Nawaz. She has left nothing other than accepting her political party’s defeat [in the Punjab by-polls].”

Asad Umar said that PTI will not make any celebration right now till getting the final results from the office of the returning officer (RO).

