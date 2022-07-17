Punjab by-polls: Asad Umar welcomes Maryam Nawaz’s statement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary-General Asad Umar has welcomed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s statements in which she accepted the Punjab by-polls results showing a clear victory of PTI, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Asad Umar said in a statement that PTI will secure victory on at least 16 seats and it was a very important day in political history. He said that the nation gives a clear message that they will never accept slavery.

“Imran Khan summons the PTI core committee session at 3:00 pm tomorrow in which the future strategy will be finalised. Imran Khan would not deliver any speech today. He will publically address after the core committee session.”

“The imported government is completely ineligible to cope with the challenges and it dented the national economy and democracy in the country.”

Umar said that Pervaiz Elahi will become Punjab’s chief minister on July 22. “Shehbaz Sharif has now become a prime minister of Islamabad. A fresh election is now a need of PML-N more than PTI.”

He suggested that the country should move towards fresh elections after getting rid of the political instability as the current system has failed after the alleged regime change.

“We welcome the statement of Maryam Nawaz. She has left nothing other than accepting her political party’s defeat [in the Punjab by-polls].”

After the unofficial and unconfirmed results came in, PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz said in a Twitter message that her party should accept defeat ‘wholeheartedly’ in the Punjab by-polls.

مسلم لیگ ن کو کھلے دل سے نتائج تسلیم کرنا چاہییں۔ عوام کے فیصلے کے سامنے سر جھکانا چاہیے۔ سیاست میں ہار جیت ہوتی رہتی ہے۔ دل بڑا کرنا چاہیے۔ جہاں جہاں کمزوریاں ہیں، ان کی نشاندہی کر کے انھیں دور کرنے کے لیے محنت کرنی چاہیے۔ انشاءاللّہ خیر ہو گی۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 17, 2022

Asad Umar said that PTI will not make any celebration right now till getting the final results from the office of the returning officer (RO).

