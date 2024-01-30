PTI issues show cause notice to Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Khurram Sher Zaman, contesting the general election 2024 as PTI candidate from the constituency NA-241, ARY News reported.

The PTI has issued a show cause notice to Khurram Sher Zaman after he convened PTI candidates on January 28 for a rally in constituency NA-241 near Teen Talwar, Clifton but failed to appear at the location himself.

The notice accused him of misusing the name of the PTI founder to take out a rally in Clifton, which led to an FIR against 4500 workers of PTI.

In the show cause notice the political party announced to initiate an inquiry against Khurram Sher Zaman for sabotaging the election campaign in Karachi.

READ: PTI workers arrested from outside Sindh High Court

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of PTI workers who took out rallies and processions were arrested after a clash with police on Sunday in Karachi’s Teen Talwar area.

Over 20 PTI workers were arrested after clashing with police at the Teen Talwar monument.

In a statement, the police officials stated that no permission was sought by the party to hold its rally as required by the ECP’s code of conduct.

As per Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza, at least seven officers, including Boat Basin SHO, suffered injuries after PTI workers attacked the police.

Later, the police registered a case against PTI workers and leaders under terror charges for “resorting to vandalism” during an “unlawful assembly” at Teen Talwar.

Meanwhile today, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted pre-arrest bail to six PTI leaders and ordered them to submit Rs30,000.