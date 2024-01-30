25.9 C
PTI workers arrested from outside Sindh High Court

TOP NEWS

Salman Lodhi serves as crime reporter for ARY News Karachi

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Tuesday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers from outside Sindh High Court (SHC), where they had arrived to seek pre-arrest bail, ARY News reported.

The police arrested five PTI workers, including a local leader, from outside the court – who according to the authorities were involved in a clash at Teen Talwar monument in Karachi’s Clifton.

On Sunday, dozens of PTI workers took out rallies and processions on the call of founder Imran Khan. The power show was the first major party gathering since May 9 – the day the deposed prime minister was arrested.

Over 20 PTI workers were arrested after clashing with police at the Teen Talwar monument. According to the police, the party didn’t have an NOC to hold a rally in the “Red Zone”.

As per Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Asad Raza, at least seven officers, including Boat Basin SHO, suffered injuries after PTI workers attacked the police.

Later, the police registered a case against PTI workers and leaders under terror charges for “resorting to vandalism” during an “unlawful assembly” at Teen Talwar.

Meanwhile today, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted pre-arrest bail to six PTI leaders and ordered them to submit Rs30,000.

