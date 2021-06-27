PTI, JUI join hands to contest upcoming elections in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: The All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced an electoral alliance for the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021, ARY News reported.

According to details, a delegation of All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam called on Special Assistant to Punjab CM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and assured unconditional support to PTI in the upcoming AJK elections.

While talking to the media, JUI’s Qazi Mahmood Al Hassan announced not to field its candidates in favor of PTI.

AJK Elections

On June 10, AJK CEC had announced to hold the regional elections on July 25.

According to ECP, 32,20,546 Kashmiris will cast their votes in the forthcoming elections. The registered male voters are 15,19,347 while 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

The election commission has enhanced four constituencies in the 2021 elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. AJK Election Commission has asked the candidates to submit their nomination papers by June 21. Scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates will be held on June 22.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on July 02, while the final list of candidates will be displayed on July 03.

The election symbols will be allotted on July 04.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) and other parties had issued party tickets to their candidates for the AJK LA polls.