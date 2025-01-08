PTI launches fund raising campaign

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has launched a fundraising campaign this month to support party operations, seeking financial contributions from its parliamentarians and ticket holders, ARY News reported.

According to reports, a letter addressed to party members acknowledged PTI’s severe financial crisis and instructed lawmakers and ticket holders to contribute Rs240,000 annually to the party fund. The letter stated that the payment could be made in two instalments, with Rs120,000 to be deposited every six months.

The party has asked members to submit their first instalment by January 2025 as part of efforts to stabilise its financial position during this challenging period.

Interestingly, the fundraising campaign comes at a time when PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in a bold display of pressure tactics, urged overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances to Pakistan as part of a civil disobedience movement aimed at forcing the government to meet his demands.

However, while calling for economic resistance, his own party is grappling with a severe financial crisis, prompting a desperate appeal for funds from parliamentarians and ticket holders to keep party operations afloat.

Earlier, PTI Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram stated that the first phase of the civil disobedience movement is ongoing and will continue.

According to reports, Sheikh Waqas highlighted the adverse effects of internet shutdowns, noting that millions of dollars in remittances have been halted due to the disruptions. He accused the government of violating the Constitution and the law, claiming that there is no peace and order.

He clarified that negotiations with the government would not be linked to any court decisions. “We are not seeking deals with the government but demanding justice,” Waqas said.

Sheikh Waqas also reaffirmed that the release of the PTI founder, Imran Khan would only happen through the legal process. He described the civil disobedience movement as a stand against a corrupt system and expressed confidence that the success of the movement would become evident within a couple of months.

He emphasised that overseas Pakistanis have been fighting for their rights for decades and are now demanding their right to vote.