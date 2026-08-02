LAHORE, August 2: Police have identified the alleged main shooter involved in the murder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abdullah Tahir, marking a major development in the investigation, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspected main target killer has been identified as Arslan Jutt.

Investigators said Arslan Jutt, with the help of a facilitator, rented a car from Gujranwala before travelling to Lahore with two other suspected shooters.

Police said another facilitator brought a motorcycle to Lahore, which was later provided to the shooters in the Gulberg area to carry out the attack.

After the incident, Arslan Jutt allegedly escaped from Lahore in the rented car along with the other two suspected shooters, police added.

During the investigation, police took six facilitators into custody and seized the car and motorcycle allegedly used in the murder.

Police further revealed that the slain PTI leader, Abdullah Tahir, had ongoing business dealings with various individuals. Investigators are examining whether those financial and business links had any connection to the motive behind the killing.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing, and police said efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

PTI leader from Okara, Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir was killed in a gun attack during his visit to a clinic for routine check up on July 29.

Dr. Riaz Khan also sustained bullet injuries in the firing.

The family sources, while confirming the death of the PTI Okara’s leader said that the motorbike riding gunmen ambushed Chaudhry Abdullah Tahir with indiscriminate fire in Lahore’s Gulbarg area. He sustained serious bullet wounds in firing and succumbed to his injuries.

Abdullah Tahir was a distinguished politician in Okara. He had contested the Punjab Assembly’s election in 2018 general elections on the PTI ticket.

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