PTI leader Aliya Hamza among seven arrested, booked in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chief Organiser for Punjab, Aliya Hamza, was arrested along with six party workers in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Aliya Hamza was taken into custody from a workers’ convention within the jurisdiction of the Airport police station. PTI workers reportedly resisted the arrest.

Following her detention, Aliya Hamza was moved to the Women’s Police Station, while the other workers were shifted to the Airport Police Station.

An FIR has been filed against all seven individuals, accusing them of interfering in government affairs, blocking roads, and throwing stones at police officers.

Speaking to the media, PTI leader Seemabia Tahir claimed that authorities are not allowing anyone to meet Aliya Hamza.

Earlier, several PTI leaders including sisters of party founder Imran Khan had been taken into custody near Adiala Jail after gathering to demand a meeting with the imprisoned former prime minister, ARY News reported.

The PTI leaders and three sisters of Imran Khan were present at the under-construction plaza on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, Niazullah Niazi, Ahmed Bachar, Zartaj Gul, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and other leaders were also taken into custody.

The PTI leaders were taken into custody and released after some time.