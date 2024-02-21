Court suspends arrest warrant for PTI’s Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: A session court in Islamabad on Wednesday suspended the arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed, ARY News reported.

As per details, the proceedings to declare the PTI leader absconder were stopped and the arrest warrant was suspended by a session court in Islamabad.

The senior civil judge Qudratullah heard the case and Faisal Javed appeared before the court along with his counsel Sardar Masroof and others.

Furthermore, the court also fixed the indictment of Faisal Javed in the next hearing on March 13.

On February 19, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed came out of months-long hiding and secured transit bail from Peshawar High Court (PHC).

He went into hiding after the May 9, 2023 incidents – wherein military installations, prominently Corps Commander House Lahore, came under attack following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted him transit bail against bonds worth Rs100,000 and ordered the PTI senator to appear before the court concerned.

Talking to journalists outside the court, Faisal Javed said that the voter turnout on Feb 8 was “unprecedented” in the country’s history.

He expressed joy over being granted bail and noted that everyone is going through testing times. “I hope that all oppressed return home”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that several party leaders are either in hiding or in jail after the May 9 saga and state crackdown on PTI.