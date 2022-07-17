PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arrested

MUZAFFARGARH: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for allegedly roaming with armed men during Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill.

Tarar said that armed men were present with Dr Gill despite a complete ban on carrying weapons across Punjab. Section 144 has been imposed across Punjab which prohibits carrying and exhibiting weapons.

READ: PUNJAB BY-POLLS: COUNTING OF VOTE UNDERWAY AS POLLING ENDS

The Punjab home minister added that the statement of Frontier Corps commandant has come forth in which he said that no FC personnel was deputed with Shahbaz Gill.

He said that who were armed men in FC uniforms roaming with Gill if no FC personnel was deputed with him.

He added that the PTI leader made an illegal move to get fame and he allegedly brought armed men to disturb the law and order situation.

