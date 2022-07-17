Punjab by-polls: Counting of vote underway as polling ends

LAHORE: Counting of votes is underway after polling in 20 constituencies of Punjab, which started at 8am today, has come to an end amid reports of clashes and arrests, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), people who are already inside the polling station will be allowed to cast their votes but no one will be allowed to enter after 5pm.

“As per election code of conduct, the media will be allowed to run unofficial results an hour after the polling ends which is 6pm,” the ECP added.

However, the electoral watchdog said, the results will remain unofficial until they have been announced by the returning officer.

The 20 Punjab Assembly seats were vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the Chief Minister (CM) elections. The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court (SC), in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) needs to win a total of 11 seats in today’s by-elections to gain a majority to elect their chief minister in the biggest province of the country.

I am pleased to see our voters coming out to cast their votes in large numbers & resisting all pressures & harassment. I want all those, esp our women, who have to still come out to cast their vote to do so as this is an election for Pakistan’s sovereignty & Haqeeqi Azadi. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022

پنجاب کو پونے4 سال بدترین گورننس کا نشانہ بنایا گیا. شہریوں کو مفت ادویات اور طلباء کو وظائف سےمحروم کیا گیا. سرکاری آسامیوں اورتبادلوں کی کھلےعام خرید و فروخت کی گئی. شہری سہولیات کی حالت ابتر اور لاقانونیت عروج پررہی. پنجاب کی جو حالت کی گئی، وہ پنجاب کےلوگوں کی توہین سےکم نہیں — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 17, 2022

SHAHBAZ GILL ARRESTED Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for allegedly roaming with armed men during Punjab by-polls. Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill.

Tarar said that armed men were present with Dr Gill despite a complete ban on carrying weapons across Punjab. Section 144 has been imposed across Punjab which prohibits carrying and exhibiting weapons.

CEC directs chief secretary, IG Punjab to avoid political victimization

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the chief secretary and inspector general of police (IG) Punjab against any political victimization during by-polls on 20 constituencies of the provincial assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP spokesperson said that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja has directed them to avoid any action against any civilian and warned that the ECP would take strict action if the directives are violated.

“All possible measures should be taken to ensure polling in a free and fair manner,” he said.

Police to arrest PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Lahore police have decided to arrest PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema from Lahore, blaming him for his involvement in injuring a PML-N activist at a polling station in PP-158 as by-polls on 20 constituencies are underway in the Punjab province.

According to sources in Lahore police, Jamshed Cheema will be arrested after a case is registered against him. “No one will be allowed to take the law into their hand,” the CCPO Lahore said.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of police surrounded the office of Jamshed Cheema who is flanked by PTI Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid.

APO removed after being blamed for casting 600 fake votes

A video shared by a citizen alleged that an assistant presiding officer (APO) at a Lahore polling station has cast 600 fake votes however the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied the claim.

الیکشن کمیشن اس وڈیو کا کوئی جواب دے گا ؟ pic.twitter.com/yZ9WaX2Ztt — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 17, 2022

Security measures

Rangers, Pakistan Army personnel and Frontier Constabulary will be deployed during by-elections.

READ: ECP ADMITS ERRORS IN VOTER LISTS AFTER PTI’S COMPLAINT

Pakistan Army troops will act as Quick Response Force during the forthcoming Punjab by-polls in 20 constituencies, ARY News quoted the military’s media wing Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan army troops carried out reconnaissance of most sensitive locations in respective areas as third-tier responders to any law and order situation in line with directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during Punjab by-polls.

It added that the army troops will perform only Quick Reaction Force (QRF) duties in case of any law and order situation arising during polling.

Here is the list of the constituencies and candidates of the PTI and PML-N contesting in them.

PP-158 (Lahore)

Mian Akram Usman of the PTI is contesting Rana Ahsan Sharafat of the PML-N in the constituency.

PP-167 (Lahore)

Chaudhry Shabbir Gujar of the PTI vs Nazir Chohan of the PML-N.

PP-168 (Lahore)

Malik Nawaz Awan of the PTI is battling against Malik Asad Khokhar of the PML-N.

PP-170 (Lahore)

PTI’s Zaheer Abbas Khokhar is vying against PML-N’s Chaudhry Amin Gujjar

PP-125 (Jhang)

Mian Muhammad Azam of the PTI vs Faisal Hayat of the PML-N

PP-127 (Jhang)

Mahar Nawaz Bharwana of the PTI is contesting against Mahar Aslam Bharwana of the PML-N

PP-07 (Rawalpindi)

Colonel (retd) Muhammad Shabbir Awan of the PTI is vying against Raja Sagheer Ahmed of the PML-N.

PP-83 (Khushab)

Malik Hassan Aslam Awan of the PTI vs Ameer Haider of the PML-N.

PP-140 (Sheikhupura)

Khurram Shahzad Advocate of the PTI is running for the MPA seat against PML-N’s Khalid Arain.

PP-224 (Lodhran)

Amir Iqbal Shah of the PTI is vying against Zawar Hussain Waraich of the PML-N

PP-228 (Lodhran)

Izzat Javed Khan of the PTI vs Nazeer Ahmed Khan of the PML-N

PP-288 (Dera Ghazi Khan)

Sardar Saifuddin Khosa of the PTI vs Abdul Qadir Khan Khosa of the PML-N

PP-217 (Multan)

The son of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Zain Qureshi of the PTI, is contesting against Salman Naeem of the PML-N.

Read More: PUNJAB BY-ELECTIONS TO BE HELD ON 2018 VOTER LISTS, LHC ASSURED

PP-97 (Chak Jhumra)

PTI’s Ali Afzal Sahi vs Ajmal Cheema of the PML-N

PP-202 (Sahiwal)

Major (retd) Ghulam Sarwar of the PTI is contesting against Nauman Langrial of the PML-N

PP-90 (Bhakkar)

Irafn Ullah Khan Nizai of the PTI vs Saeed Akbar Nawani of the PML-N.

PP-237 (Bahawalnagar)

Syed Aftab Raza of the PTI vs Mian Fida Hussain of the PML-N

PP-273 (Muzaffargarh)

Yasir Arafat Jatoi of the PTI vs Muhammad Sibtain Raza of the PML-N

PP-282 (Layyah)

PTI’s Qaiser Abbas vs PML-N’s Muhammad Tahir Randhawa

