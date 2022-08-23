PTI leader shot dead in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leader Majid Satti was shot dead by unknown assailants in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Pindi’s Sixth Road when armed men gunned down PTI leader Satti. The PTI leader was admitted to a hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his wounds.

Police have launched further investigation into the case.

Two days ago, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nargis Baloch was shot dead by unknown men riding a motorbike near Balochistan University.

QUETTA: PTI LEADER NARGIS BALOCH SHOT DEAD BY UNKNOWN MEN

According to details, PTI leader Nargis Baloch was shot dead near Quetta’s Balochistan university by unknown men. It is to be noted that Nargis’s two children were shot dead earlier this year.

