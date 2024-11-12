PTI leaders freed after brief detention by Rawalpindi police

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday released a number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders after a brief detention, ARY News reported.

A number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were into custody by Rawalpindi police from outside Adiala Jail.

Omar Ayub, Shahzad Waseem, Malik Ahmed Bhachar, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council and others, who reached Adiala Jail to meet incarcerated PTI founder, were taken into custody.

The PTI leaders were shifted to the Adiala Police Station.

“Absolutely shameful! Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Asad Qaiser, Ahmed Bhachar, Sahibzada Hamid Raza have been arrested outside Adiala Jail, for simply exercising their right to meet with Imran Khan, as permitted by law,” the PTI said in a post on X.

“This should alarm anyone who values the rule of law, as it shows how basic freedoms are being trampled upon,” it added.

Later, the police announced that all the arrested PTI leaders have been released.