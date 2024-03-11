PTI leaders get interim bail in section 144 violation case

ISLAMABAD: District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in section 144 violation case, ARY News reported.

PTI leaders Sher Afzal Marwat, Ali Bukhari, Aamir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen and Chaudhry Ilyas Mehrban were booked at Kohsar police station for violating section 144 during the party’s rally against alleged election rigging on Sunday.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra took up the interim bail plea of the suspects named in the case by the police. The lawyers of the PTI leaders said their clients were named in the case for taking out a peaceful rally.

They accused the government of ‘political victimization’ and pleaded for bail. The court while granting bail to the PTI leaders against a surety bond of Rs5,000, each, ordered them to appear before the court and sought a response from the police by March 19.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers faced further legal troubles after their arrest on Sunday from GPO Chowk on The Mall road, as six cases were registered against them in the Old Anarkali, Shahdara, South Cantt and Ichhra police stations on Monday.

The charges levied against them include serious offenses such as terrorism, kidnapping, interference in official work, and harassment.