PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Rana Shahbaz declared absconders in October 5 protest case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Hammad Azhar and Rana Shahbaz as absconders in a case related to violence against police during a protest held on October 5.

The ruling was issued due to their repeated failure to appear in court despite multiple summons.

ATC Administrative Judge Manzar Ali Gul declared the two leaders absconders and issued their permanent arrest warrants.

The court was hearing police petitions in connection with two cases registered at Islampura and Shafiqabad police stations.

According to police, advertisements had already been published to summon the accused, but both individuals have gone into hiding due to fear of arrest.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist, Sanam Javed, in a case related to sharing anti-state posts on social media and inciting voilence against state institutions, ARY News reported.

A single-judge bench of LHC headed by Justice Farooq Haider granted the bail against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) earlier this month took Sanam Javed into custody on charges of disseminating material against the state’s interests.

The FIA Lahore had registered the case under the sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Pakistan Penal Code.