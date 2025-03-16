PTI leaders summoned again by JIT over social media propaganda

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has reissued summons to 16 individuals affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with allegations of spreading anti-state propaganda on social media, ARY New reported.

According to JIT sources, summons notices have been issued to 16 PTI members, instructing them to appear before the JIT on 18 March.

The individuals who have received the summons include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Awn Abbas, and Muhammad Shahbaz Shabbir.

Additionally, Waqas Akram, Taimoor Saleem Khan, Sibghatullah Virk, Azhar Mashwani, Muhammad Nauman Afzal, Jibran Ilyas, and Salman Raza have also been summoned.

Sources confirm that Zulfi Bukhari, Musa Virk, and Ali Malik have received their summons as well. Meanwhile, Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan, and Shah Farman have already appeared before the JIT.

On 14 March, the sister of PTI’s founder, Aleema Khanum, did not appear despite being summoned. She has now been issued another notice to appear on 19 March.

The JIT is conducting investigations against these Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members based on evidence related to alleged anti-state propaganda.

Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘propaganda’ over Jaffar Express incident.

A group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.

In a fiery address to the National Assembly, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif hit out at PTI for creating negative propaganda and proving themselves terrorist apologists. Despite protests from opposition members, the Speaker silenced them, allowing Asif to continue his speech.

Taking a swipe at former COAS General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and General (retired) Faiz Hameed, Khawaja Asif accused them of supporting the return of militants.

“Those who were nurtured under martial law now question the sacrifices of our armed forces.”

He criticized PTI supporters for now fearing to speak against terrorism.

Khawaja Asif further accused PTI of disrespecting the martyrs and changing their political stance for personal gain.

He reminded the assembly that the ruling party had apologized for past mistakes, while PTI continued to adopt double standards.