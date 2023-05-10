11 PTI leaders hid in my house to avoid arrests, claims Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Former senetor Faisal Vawda claimed that 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader hid in his house to avoid arrest following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference, the former senator Faisal Vawda said that the rumor’s are being spread intentionally regarding life threats to PTI chairman Imran Khan.

He maintained that the enemies are benefiting from the situation and using this violence as an opportunity to increase the unrest, so people should avoid any steps that can create problems for Imran Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers took to the streets in large numbers after which some of the protesters set an ambulance on fire.

The situation quickly escalated as protesters closed down Khyber Road, leading to massive traffic jams and causing inconvenience to commuters. Meanwhile, some protesters set an ambulance on fire.

The police responded with force, shelling the protesters to disperse the crowd. In the aftermath of the protests and arrested a total of 30 individuals from various locations in connection with the protests.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police are currently using CCTV footage to identify and prosecute any individuals who were involved in creating disturbances and lawlessness during the protests.

Imran Khan arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.