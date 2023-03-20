PTI leaders, workers advised to shift to safer places amid crackdown

LAHORE: Amid the crackdown, the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has asked the leaders and party workers to shift to safer places to avoid arrests, ARY News reported, citing sources.

As per details, PTI issued an alert for all its workers and supporters after the government swung into action against the party workers. The houses of party leaders and workers are being raided as police have prepared a list of 1,000 people, the alert said.

The sources added that the PTI leaders, workers and supporters had been asked to be vigilant and shift to safer places to avoid arrests.

Read more: SEVERAL PTI LEADERS ARRESTED IN POLICE CRACKDOWNS IN LAHORE, ISLAMABAD

It may be noted that Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had been arrested during police crackdowns in Islamabad and Lahore late Sunday night.

Islamabad and Lahore police forces conducted raids at the houses and deras of PTI leaders.

Islamabad police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz, Anjum Tanoli, Noman Gujjar, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Muhammad Khan and others in Islamabad.

In Lahore, police raided the house of former MPA and PTI leader Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, however, he was not present at his residence. Khokhar strongly condemned the police raids at the houses of the PTI leaders.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN ANNOUNCES POWER SHOW AT MINAR-E-PAKISTAN ON WEDNESDAY



Police also conducted raids at deras of PTI leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Afzal Iqbal and Mian Amjad Iqbal. A raid was conducted at PTI leader Chaudhry Umar Talib’s residence. Police arrested Talib’s brother Chaudhry Umair and an employee Hafiz.

The house of PTI central leader Shafqat Mahmood was also raided in Lahore’s Defence area. The office and house of PTI leader Malik Waqar Ahmed Gujjar were also raided by police in Lahore.

Moreover, police also raided the houses of PTI candidates in the upcoming elections.

Comments