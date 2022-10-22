PTI leadership booked in terror case over ‘violent’ protests

ISLAMABAD: Several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

A terror case was registered on the state’s behalf at I-9 Police Station against PTI leaders including Amir Kayani, Qayyum Abbasi, Senator Faisal Javed, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Umar Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid were booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The FIR stated that the PTI activists pelted stones at the police, FC and administration officials, injuring several personnel.

“PTI workers set trees on fire in Faizabad and the surrounding areas and tried to harm government property,” the FIR stated.

Police have also booked PTI lawmaker Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati and his two gunmen, belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, on terrorism charges for allegedly shooting at the police party deployed on security duty outside the ECP.

The PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad and his two gunmen were arrested from outside the ECP office during a protest against the Toshakhana case’s verdict to disqualify Imran Khan.

A case was lodged against the PTI lawmaker and his two gunmen under the anti-terrorism act (ATA).

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused attempted to disturb law and order situation in an organised way and the lawmaker’s gunmen resorted to firing at police officials to murder them.

Imran to challenge verdict

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to approach the court to challenge his disqualification in the Toshakhana case following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict.

Imran Khan released its first video message after the ECP’s verdict in the Toshakhana case. The PTI chief said that he will approach the court against his disqualification. “The chief election commissioner (CEC) gave a partial verdict after becoming part of the conspiracy and mafia.”

“The whole nation takes to the streets to protest against the partial verdict. I told my friends last night that they are going to disqualify me.”

“CEC is working against us for the last 2.5 years. He gave eight partial verdicts against us which were nullified by the court.” Khan also blamed CEC for creating hurdles in elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs) with the nexus of PML-N and PPP.

