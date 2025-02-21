PTI leadership meets CJP, raises issues faced by PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday met the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to provide input on the reform agenda.

The Chief Justice invited the Opposition leadership in the Parliament, as part of his endeavors to take wider stakeholders consultation on the reform agenda, said a press release issued by Supreme Court.

The PTI leadership met the Chief Justice at his residence and the meeting lasted for two hours. The Chief Justice welcomed the PTI delegation and apprised them of the planned meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC).

CJ informed that he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and requested him to provide the government’s input on the reforms agenda. He said the Prime Minister was very positive and assured full support to the policy formulation and implementation process.

The Chief Justice also informed that the Law and Justice Commission has received input from the different Bars of the country, feedback of the citizens as well as the District Judiciary, while input of the registrars of the High Courts and provincial judicial academies is expected soon.

CJ Yahya Afridi said the prime minister was concerned with the Tax cases pending at various judicial forums, stating he assured the prime minister that quick disposal of Tax cases and reduction of overall pendency in the Supreme Court is his high priority.

The Chief Justice suggested that the judicial reform should become a minimum common national agenda and the same should have a bipartisan support.

Omar Ayub Khan, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, highlighted various issues faced by the incarcerated PTI leader, Imran Khan, other leaders and workers of the party.

He complained that cases of the opposition leadership are fixed at different locations at the same time deliberately so that appearance before courts become impossible, lawyers defending cases of the party leadership and the workers are being harassed, jail authorities are not complying with the orders of the courts, terrorism cases are registered against PTI lawyers and their right to assembly and expression is being suppressed.

Omar Ayub further added that economic stability of the country hinges upon rule of law and economic recovery is only possible if the judiciary asserts itself and the executive is made accountable.

Other participants also added similar views and voiced their concerns for the deteriorating condition of law and order.

They however recognized the fact that the judiciary needs reformation and relief to the people is possible if the District judiciary proactively deals with its pendency.

Ali Zafar requested that they need time to respond to the policy proposals shared by the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan.

They have provided valuable suggestions for improving the criminal justice system and civil dispensation. Additionally, they have indicated that further recommendations will be shared in due course.

Leader of the opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa, Dr. Babar Awan also attended the meeting.

The Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan Muhammad Salim Khan and Secretary Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Tanzeela Sabahat assisted the Chief Justice.