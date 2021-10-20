PTI leadership mulls ways to mend fissures within party, sources say

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leadership has held a party session on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein the mending of faultlines within the party cadre is being discussed, ARY News reported quoting insiders.

Important decisions are being charted out today in the intra-party session aimed at reinvigorating the party structure and administration, the sources privy to the internal developments have told ARY News.

According to the sources, the premier has also led the deliberations on ways to counter opposition parties’ efforts and campaigns against the incumbent government.

Other issues to be brought up in the huddle are rising inflation and political and parliamentary affairs, sources have said as the session is underway at presstime.

PM Imran Khan summons three separate meetings of PTI leadership

It was reported earlier today that Imran Khan summoned three meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central and provincial leadership on Wednesday.

The meetings are being held now at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss strategy regarding opposition parties’ movement against inflation.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Education Minister Shahfaqat Mahmood, Aamir Kiyani, Saifullah Niazi will attend the meeting.