PTI long march case: ATC extend PTI leaders’ bail

Lahore: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) has extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders’ bail until June 28, 2022, in PTI long march case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the ATC on Friday extended PTI leaders including Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Aijaz Chaudhry, Murad Raas and Yasir Gilani and others. The PTI leaders were present at the hearing.

The court has ordered to present a detailed report of the case at the next hearing. All nominated PTI leaders have been ordered to cooperate with the investigative agencies.

A case was filed against the PTI leaders for breaching the Red Zone and inciting violence on PTI long march May 25.

Earlier on June 11, the ATC granted interim bail to PTI senior leader and former federal minister Shafqat Mahmood in a case pertaining to allegedly damaging state property and violation of Section-144 during the party’s 25 May Islamabad long march.

The ATC also directed the former education minister to submit an Rs100,000 surety bond.

Also Read: Lahore court dismisses bail plea of Moonis Elahi

The ATC last Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for several PTI leaders including former provincial minister Murad Raas, Mehmood ur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamsheed Chemma, Zubair Niazi, Aijaz Chaudhry, Yasmin Rashid and others.

Comments