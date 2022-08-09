PTI long march: CM Punjab orders arrests for torturing PTI workers

The Punjab Government has decided to crack down on and arrest people involved in torturing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers amid their long march toward Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Chief Minster Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi has ordered to start arresting people involved in the torture of PTI workers on May 25, 2022. PTI workers and leaders were tortured and detained during their Long March on May 25.

Interior Minister Punjab Hashim Dogar has said that officers who are found guilty in the investigations will have to face the law. The torture of PTI workers on May 25 is unparalleled in Pakistan’s history, he added.

Moreover, the CM has ordered Inspector General Punjab to send police convoys to protect PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala Islamabad.

Multiple PTI leader has been named in cases alleging them of inciting violence during the long march.

On June 17, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders’ bail until June 28, 2022, in PTI long march case.

According to details, the ATC on Friday extended PTI leaders including Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar, Aijaz Chaudhry, Murad Raas and Yasir Gilani and others. The PTI leaders were present at the hearing.

Earlier on June 11, the ATC granted interim bail to PTI senior leader and former federal minister Shafqat Mahmood in a case pertaining to allegedly damaging state property and violation of Section-144 during the party’s 25 May Islamabad long march.

