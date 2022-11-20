PTI long march: Entry to Islamabad from Rawalpindi may be closed on Nov 26

ISLAMABAD: The federal police said that entry from Rawalpindi to Islamabad may be blocked on November 26 ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the capital police said Islamabad Inspector-General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan chaired a meeting related to the law-and-order situation.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the security situation of the federal capital. Speaking on the occasion, IG Akbar Nasir Khan any political activity in Islamabad would have to be in accordance with the law.

“Police, FC and Rangers will be deployed to ensure the security of the Red Zone,” the police chief said, adding that entry from Rawalpindi to Islamabad may be blocked on November 26.

He further said that search operations will be conducted in the city in view of the threats of terrorism. “Strict action will be taken on any kind of legal obstacle”, he added.

A day earlier, Imran Khan called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. He asked the party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi between 1-2 pm. “I will meet you there,” he added.

“You [workers and supporters] should try to reach between 1-2pm. I will myself address and give the next plan of action,” the PTI Chairman added, reiterating that there was no other solution to the country’s issues than fresh and fair elections.

“We can never achieve real freedom while sitting at home,” the former prime minister said, urging the supporters to come out and forced the government to call snap polls.

He also criticized the incumbent government over ‘failed economic policies’, saying that the present rules do not have any plan or road map to lift the country out of crises.

