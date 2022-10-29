Govt likely to move SC against PTI long march

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to move Supreme Court (SC) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the decision was taken after purported audio of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was released, wherein he can be heard talking about bringing weapons and manpower for the march.

Sources added that the petition – which was being prepared – would likely be filed in Supreme Court on Monday (October 31).

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah played a purported audio call recording between PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknow person, in which he can be heard talking about bringing weapons and manpower for the march.

In the purported audio, the PTI leader can speak about bringing ammunition for the long march. The PTI leader and the other person were talking in the Pashto language, which the Interior Minister translated for media persons.

He said that Imran Khan is planning to stage bloodshed, his purpose is not to stage a protest but induce violence. He wants to lead the country into a tragedy, he added.

Rana said that the purported audio leak of the former federal minister could not be ignored. Imran Khan wants a clash between people and security forces, he added.

The Interior Minister said that they have identified the person talking to the PTI leader in the audio leak. The PTI leadership wants dead bodies, and blame the institutions for them, he added.

