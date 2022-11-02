PTI long march: JUI-F files contempt plea in SC against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) has filed a contempt plea against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan over his long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

JUI-F has moved the Supreme Court against PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan for violating the court orders and organizing a long march. The petition said that the long march can incite violence.

The petitioner requested the court to proceed with the hearing today as it is an important matter. JUI-F further added that a larger bench shall be constituted.

Moreover, the Supreme Court was told that all the necessary safety measures are needed at this hour to regulate the PTI long march.

Earlier, the federal government filed a contempt of court petition against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan over his long march call towards Islamabad.

The federal government had moved Supreme Court (SC) against Imran Khan, noting that the former premier was making announcements of long march that was a violation of a court order.

The petition was filed by Interior Ministry on behalf of the federal government. In the petition, the federal government asserted that Imran Khan was making announcements to attack Islamabad.

