PTI long march: Police purchase 40,000 teargas shells worth Rs75m

ISLAMABAD: In view of the upcoming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, Islamabad police purchased 40,000 teargas shells worth Rs75 million, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that Islamabad police purchased 40,000 teargas shells to stop PTI protestors from advancing toward the federal capital. Sources added that police headquarters have a storage capacity of 15,000 teargas shells.

It was learnt that the new stock of teargas shells including 75-metre short range and 150-metre long range worth Rs75 million and an advancement payment was made by the police department. The supply of the stock will be completed in phases.

It should be mentioned here that the federal capital police had used 8,000 teargas shells in a day during PTI’s May 25 long march.

On September 24, Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had asked his supporters to prepare for the upcoming real independence march onto Islamabad and warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah that he will enter the capital with “full preparations” this time around.

Imran Khan said that he would soon give a call to his supporters to steer the country out of the quagmire.

“Rana Sanaullah used massive teargas shelling against PTI women and children on May 25 as we were not fully prepared,” he said and added that the minister will not find a place to hide this time around.

He urged PTI members and youth wings to prepare for their party’s upcoming ‘true independence’ march.

