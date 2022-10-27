PTI long march: Chaudhry Shujaat asks Pervaiz Elahi to maintain peace in Punjab

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has asked Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to maintain peace in the province ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, ARY News reported.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former premier wrote: “Being the Chief Minister of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi has the responsibility to maintain law and order situation in the province”.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain further said that it was Pervaiz Elahi’s responsibility to take care of the lives and property of the people of Punjab.

چودھری پرویز الہی پہلے پاکستانی پھر وزیر اعلی پنجاب ہیں۔ وزیر اعلی ہونے کےناطے ان پر ذمہ داری ہےکہ امن و امان کی صورتحال برقرار رکھیں۔ تحریک انصاف کےلانگ مارچ میں کسی قسم کا فساد پیدا نہیں ہونا چاہیے. بطور وزیر اعلی پنجاب انکی ذمہ داری ہےکہ پنجاب کےعوام کےجان و مال کا خیال رکھیں۔ — Chaudhry Shujat Hussain (@ChaudhryShujatH) October 27, 2022

On October 25, Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that he decided to start a long march on Friday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that he has decided to start the anti-government long march on Friday at 11:00 am. “The long march will be started from Liberty Chowk of Lahore,” he announced.

