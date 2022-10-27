Friday, October 28, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PTI long march: Chaudhry Shujaat asks Pervaiz Elahi to maintain peace in Punjab

test

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has asked Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to maintain peace in the province ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, ARY News reported.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former premier wrote: “Being the Chief Minister of Punjab, Pervaiz Elahi has the responsibility to maintain law and order situation in the province”.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain further said that it was Pervaiz Elahi’s responsibility to take care of the lives and property of the people of Punjab.

On October 25,  Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that he decided to start a long march on Friday.

Also ReadPTI unveils Long March schedule for beginning day

Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that he has decided to start the anti-government long march on Friday at 11:00 am. “The long march will be started from Liberty Chowk of Lahore,” he announced.

 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.