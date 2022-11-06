PTI long march will not reach Islamabad at any cost: Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will not reach the federal capital, ARY News reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that PTI marchers will not be allowed to enter Islamabad at any cost. While taking aim at the PTI chief, he said that a joint investigation team (JIT) should be constituted against Imran Khan.

He alleged that Imran Khan had lied to the nation and waved a fake cypher during a rally and later misguided the state regarding the diplomatic cable. He termed PTI’s long march a failed power show. He said that the marchers will not be allowed to enter Islamabad at any cost.

Fazlur Rehman demanded the federal government and the interior minister to not show any relaxation to the PTI protestors. He added that no tolerance will be shown against the PTI protestors and the government will resist their moves.

He challenged Imran Khan by saying that he would not bear the heat in the federal capital. He added that they want peace in Pakistan and to spend their lives in accordance with the Constitution and law. He also condemned the video leak incident.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced to resume Azadi Long March on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference from Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Imran Khan said the march will resume from Wazirabad and he will address the long march participants on daily basis from the hospital.

He said Azadi Long March will reach Rawalpindi in 10 to 15 days, where he will physically join the march.

Imran Khan invited the masses to join their protest and break the shackles of fear.

The former prime minister also welcomed PM Shehbaz’s decision of the judicial commission to probe an assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad during a public rally.

