PTI long march’s DJ Humza says multiple shooters shot at the container

GUJRANWALA: DJ Humza, who was providing loud speaker services at the PTI long march has claimed that he saw one shooter from the top of nearby building shooting at the the PTI long march container, ARY News reported.

The DJ, talking to media representatives said that, he saw another shooter firing at the PTI leader’s container from the top of a nearby building. The were multiple people shooting from different locations, he claimed.

DJ Humza said that he was talking to PTI Chief Imran Khan regarding playing PTI anthem ‘Saaf Chali Sahaf Chali’. He played ‘Bhar Do Jholi’ instead after which the PTI Chief asked him to play the earlier song.

He said that he bent down to change to the song and when he came back up after changing the song, he saw a man at a nearby building firing directly at the PTI Chief. The shooter fired a shot that missed him by a close margin, and hit the container’s sheet and injured him, he added.

He added that there were 2-3 people firing form multiple locations at the container. There was one shooter with a smaller gun, and one with a bigger one, right in front of them, he added.

He added that he can assure that the shooter he saw, was other then the person who has been arrested. At least 13 people have been injured, he added.

