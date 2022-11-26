PTI march: Islamabad police issue traffic diversion plan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have issued a traffic plan for the capital in wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) power show in Rawalpindi today.

The Islamabad police shared the traffic plan from its Twitter handle with spokesman saying that a diversion had been set up at Faizabad for those travelling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi via Murree Road.

According to the capital police, commuters can use Old Airport Road and Stadium Road to enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi. In Islamabad, Express Chowk and Nadra Chowk are closed for entry into the Red Zone.

However, alternative routes of Margalla Road, Ayub Chowk and Serena Chowk could be used for commuting.

Faizabad Under the bridge for Islamabad Highway is open while its all loops are closed for IJP Road, Murree Road and Rawalpindi.

PTI to flex muscles in Pindi today

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold its power show in Rawalpindi today (Saturday) despite the security threats issued by the intelligence agencies.

PTI on Friday got permission for its public gathering in the garrison city but changed the venue from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road.

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan will join his workers and ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march participants in Rawalpindi where he will address a “mammoth” public meeting at the Murree Road.

Imran Khan will reach Pindi via helicopter from Lahore which will land at the ground of Agriculture University Rawalpindi. Imran Khan will appear before the masses for the first time since he was injured in a gun attack during the long march in Wazirabad in early November.

According to Khan, he will reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi today.

Route for tomorrow's historic day. We will be in Rehmanabad!

PTI rallies from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan will gather on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in their respective areas before leaving for Rawalpindi to attend the party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march.

The Rawalpindi administration has made foolproof security arrangements for the PTI public meeting. Over 8,000 police officials have been deployed for security of the PTI workers and leaders during the public gathering.

