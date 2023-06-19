‘PTI members’ absence did not benefit PPP in Karachi mayor polls’

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon claimed on Monday that the absence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local government (LG) members did not benefit Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate in Karachi mayor polls, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, Sharjeel Memon said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was not the representative of PTI, hence, the LG members did not cast their votes in his favour.

“PTI LG members had neither cast their votes for the PPP candidate nor PPP took advantage of their absence. PTI members had made an agreement with JI to dissolve their First Information Reports (FIRs). After JI failed to comply with its agreement, PTI members did not cast votes for its mayoral candidate,” claimed Memon.

He further said that Karachiites voted for PPP on merit basis. He added that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the next prime minister of Pakistan.

The city council had elected People’s Party’s Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on June 15 in the polling held at Karachi Arts Council under strict security. Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 votes. JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, Pakatan Arts Council, as 34 members of the city council failed to reach the voting venue.

Regarding the emerging differences with the coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Sharjeel Memon said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah sought assistance from prime minister for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He detailed that a mechanism had been finalised to construct houses for 2.1 million flood victims. He added that the provincial government also raised objections at all forums regarding the digital census statistics.

Memon said that they have not raised any doubts on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s intentions but some ministers were giving him wrong suggestions. He added that the ministers gave public statements after the federal government paid no attention to the reservations of the Sindh government.