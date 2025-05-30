ATC sentences 11 including PTI MNA to over 15 years in May 9 riots case

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Friday sentenced 11 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Abdul Latif to a combined punishment of 15 years and 4 months imprisonment along with fines, in connection with Ramna police station attack during May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

The case stem from an incident on March 18, 2023, when a large number of PTI supporters accompanied Imran Khan to the Judicial Complex. Protesters ‘removed’ security barriers, forced entry into the premises, vandalized property, and disrupted judicial proceedings.

The verdict was delivered by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who noted that the accused attacked the police station, pelted stones, opened fire, and attempted to harm police personnel.

The court stated that the attackers also set motorcycles ablaze to achieve their objectives.

Read more: Federal police begin investigations into PTI protest cases

Following the verdict, four of the accused present in court were taken into custody, while arrest warrants were issued for those absent.

According to the court, 24 witnesses recorded their statements, and the accused were identified through a proper identification parade before a magistrate.

All the convicts were awarded five-year jail for attempting to kill the policemen, 10-year prison term plus Rs50,000 fine to all convicts under anti-terrorism provisions, four-year jail for setting a motorcycle on fire, three-year prison term for stopping police from performing their duty, one-month jail under Section 144 and one-year prison term for committing crime by forming a jatha (group).