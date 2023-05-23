PTI MNA Saima Nadeem offloaded from Canada-bound fight

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Saima Nadeem was offloaded from a Canada-bound flight at Karachi airport, ARY NEWS reported.

As per details, PTI MNA Saima Nadeem was travelling to Toronto via Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK 503.

The PTI leader was offloaded as her name was mentioned on the stop list. She was shifted to the airport police station after offloading.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) swung into action to stop over 200 suspected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers from leaving the country.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) tightened the noose around the PTI leaders and workers who were allegedly involved in May 9 riots.

Sources told ARY News that FIA provide a list of more than 200 PTI leaders and workers to the exit points of the country including airports to stop them from leaving the country.

Sources within the FIA said that the list contains names of the PTI workers wanted to different institutions for their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

The list has been provided to the immigration officers at all airports, and sea ports. The immigration officers have been directed to stop the suspected persons from travelling abroad.

It is worth mentioning that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to put names of overseas Pakistanis on the Exit Control List for allegedly committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

They further claimed that ‘spreading negative propaganda’ from abroad would be considered a violation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.