PTI MNAs challenge resignation acceptance in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Three MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have challenged the acceptance of their resignation in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The PTI MNAs, including former finance minister Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Khurram Shehzad filed a plea in the court. The plea was filed by Barrister Ali Zafar on behalf of PTI MNAs, challenging the acceptance of their resignations by NA speaker.

The plea filed in the court urged to suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECPs) and speaker national assembly’s notification.

The federal government, speaker and secretary and speaker of the national assembly and ECP have been made respondents in the case.

The ECP accepted few of the PTI members’ resignations on January 17 but the ECP was supposed to denotify 123 MNAs.

Read more: LHC SUSPENDS ECP’S NOTIFICATION TO DENOTIFY PTI MNAS

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s notification that de-notified 43 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PTI had filed a plea against the acceptance of resignations from the national assembly. The Lahore high court also restricted the commission from holding by-elections in the 71 constituencies until further orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced resignations from the National Assembly on April 11 last year, minutes before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.

Comments