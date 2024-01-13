PTI moves ECP for PTI-Nazriati tickets approval

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over ticket approval of PTI-Nazriati group candidates, ARY News reported.

The development came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chalked out a Plan B by directing its party candidates to submit tickets on the symbol of ‘batsman’.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shoaib Shaheen filed the plea in ECP which stated the PTI-Nazriati candidates are facing issues in applying tickets for general election 2024.

He urged the commission to direct the Returning Officers (ROs) to accept the tickets of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati candidates.

Earlier today, after sensing the danger of losing its iconic symbol ‘bat’, PTI has directed its candidates to file nominations under the PTI-Nazriati group, where the election symbol is ‘batsman.’

The chairman of PTI-Nazriati, Akhtar Iqbal Dar, issued tickets to PTI’s candidates on the symbol of batsman, sources said.

Furthermore, PTI has directed candidates to register complaints with the district, provincial, and central election commissions if ECP refuse to accept their tickets.

PTI also instructed candidates to submit written complaints to the district and provincial election commissioners.

As per the election schedule, candidates are bound to submit party tickets before Jan 13.

Back in June 2022, PTI initially never wanted the “batsman” symbol allocated to its splinter group. It urged the ECP in June 2022 not to allot the symbol to PTI-Nazriati, arguing that it would create confusion among the voters. However, the ECP did not entertain PTI’s request.

PTI-Nazriati was established in January 2012 after Dar developed differences with PTI founder Imran Khan, claiming that the PTI had become a party of turncoats.