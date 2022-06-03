PTI moves LHC against ECP verdict on Punjab’s reserved seats

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP ruling which stayed the notification of new MPAs on Punjab reserved seats, ARY News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday stayed the notification of new MPAs on five seats of the Punjab Assembly till the by-elections.

A five-member ECP bench – headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) – announced the verdict. The decision was announced in light of the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) directives to dispose of the matter by June 2.

According to the verdict, the allocation of reserved seats — three women and two minorities — would be notified after the conclusion of the by-election for 20 vacant Punjab Assembly seats.

In a petition filed today by PTI MPA Zainab Umar stated that ECP verdict on Punjab Assembly reserved seats is against the Constitution and law.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ECP and others have been made respondents in the plea.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the ECP ruling on reserved seats null and void.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second time the PTI has approached LHC over reserved seats matter.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) earlier approached LHC over nominating new members on the vacant reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The petition filed through Advocate Azhar Siddique pleaded that the ECP had de-seated five members on reserved seats over changing their loyalties and the commission is now constitutionally bound to notify other members of the party.

