PTI moves SC against by-elections on October 16

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday moved Supreme Court (SC) against by-elections on eight constituencies of the National Assembly on October 16, ARY News reported.

PTI in its plea submitted by Faisal Chaudhry stated that ECP wants to hold by-elections on its own ‘will’ in ‘selected’ constituencies which is against the constitution and rule of law.

PTI pleaded with the court to suspend the by-poll schedule until the judgment on the plea related to the resignation of 123 PTI MNAs.

On September 14, the election commission announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi on October 23, whereas, by-elections in eight NA constituencies will be held on October 16.

Earlier on September 8, the commission had postponed the scheduled by-elections in 13 constituencies. The decision was taken by the CEC Sultan Sikandar Raja while chairing a high-level session.

It was decided that the by-polls scheduled for September 11, September 25 and October 2 will be postponed and the new dates will be announced soon. The election commission said that the by-poll was deferred due to the devastating rains and floods.

