PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Haji Fazal Elahi has confirmed the existence of a group of 35 to 40 dissident lawmakers within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, accusing the party leadership of failing to remain committed to the agenda of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to ARY News, Fazal Elahi claimed that the group of lawmakers was united on a single agenda: securing the release of the party founder.

“I swear that our leaders are not sincere to the PTI founder,” he said, while confirming an earlier ARY News report regarding the existence of a bloc of disgruntled PTI lawmakers.

Elahi said the group comprises between 35 and 40 MPAs who are “on the same page” regarding their demands. He criticized the functioning of the provincial government, saying lawmakers expected a system in which ministers’ directives were respected by the bureaucracy.

He called for a nationwide PTI convention involving lawmakers and senators, where participants would pledge their commitment to the party founder’s cause. According to Elahi, the dissident group has conveyed to the chief minister that a convention should be held and a date announced before discussions on the provincial budget proceed.

The PTI lawmaker warned that the group’s support would be crucial for the passage of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget.

“We are more than 35 members. Even if 25 MPAs do not support the budget, it will not be passed,” he said, adding that the situation should not be pushed to a point where the budget fails and the government faces instability.

Elahi also claimed that PTI leader Aleema Khan had advised lawmakers not to approve the budget. He criticized what he described as symbolic protest plans and called for more effective political action.

Questioning official claims regarding attendance at a recent parliamentary party meeting, he said only 52 MPAs attended, while around 40 remained absent. He also criticized the provincial government’s performance and alleged that some officials were engaged in undisclosed meetings with the federal government.

Earlier, a consultative meeting of dissenting PTI members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was held in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to sources, the dissident lawmakers agreed to name their faction the “Founder PTI Movement Consultative Committee.”

During the meeting, members reportedly voiced concerns over the provincial government’s continued engagements with opposition parties and questioned whether such interactions were in line with the directives and broader vision of the PTI founder.

The participants also sought greater transparency regarding these contacts, asking why party workers and elected representatives were not being formally informed about such meetings.

PTI dissident MPAs hold consultative meeting in Peshawar over party disputes