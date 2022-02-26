PTI MPA Raja Azhar, others pickpocketed during Huqooq-i-Sindh March

A pickpocketing gang has activated in Huqooq-i-Sindh March of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and targeted PTI Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar and security squad members, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Dozens of people were deprived of mobile phones, cash and other valuables by a pickpocketing gang during Huqooq-i-Sindh March.

The pickpocketing gang swiped mobile phones and cash from PTI MPA Raja Azhar, members of the PTI security squad and media workers.

MPA Raja Azhar was deprived of Rs35,000, whereas, the pickpocket stole the mobile phones of Khalid Baloch and Rehmat of the security squad from their pockets.

Several media workers were also targeted by the pickpocketing gang, causing difficulties to continue the coverage of the PTI’s long march.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) began its Ghotki-Karachi march titled Huqooq-i-Sindh March against the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government on Saturday afternoon.

The march is led by PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and party Sindh president Ali Zaidi started from Ghotki’s Kamoo Shaheed near the Sindh-Punjab border.

Leaders of the party from across the province are participating in the anti-PPP march that will reach Karachi nine days after passing through 27 districts of the province.

March route

After staying overnight in Sukkur, the march will leave for Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad on Feb 27, Sunday and then reach Qambar Shahdad Kot and Larkana the next day (Feb 28).

The march will set out for Umerkot, Tharparkar and Badin on March 3 and reach Tando Muhammad Jam, Tando Allahyar and Matiari on March 4. Hyderabad will be the next destination on March 5. The march will reach Karachi on March 6.

