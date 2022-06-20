Monday, June 20, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PTI MPA Shabbir Qureshi gets bail in harassment case

test

KARACHI: A local court in Karachi granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Shabbir Qureshi after he was booked in a harassment case, ARY NEWS reported.

The judicial magistrate while issuing directives for the bail, ordered the MPA to submit surety bonds of Rs10,000. The court further directed the investigation officer to probe the case in a transparent manner.

Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPA Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi from outside his home in Karachi, a CCTV footage and party leaders confirmed.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said that multiple police vans waited for Shabbir Qureshi outside his home and as soon as he went out to perform Fajr prayers he was apprehended by the cops.


Later, the police confirmed the arrest and said that the MPA was arrested by the Site B police station.

A case has been registered with Site B police station at 3:15 pm by a woman who alleged that the MPA has harassed her after she went to him to seek a job. “The MPA was arrested after registration of a case against him,” he said.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.