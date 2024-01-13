PTI-Nazriati head distances himself from PTI

LAHORE: As political turmoil simmers ahead of Feb 8 general elections, PTI-Nazriati Chairman Akhtar Iqbal Dar has distanced himself from issuing his party tickets to Imran Khan-led PTI, accusing the latter’s candidates of submitting ‘fake’ party tickets to returning officers (ROs), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The remarks came hours after embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – sensing danger of losing its iconic symbol ‘bat’ – chalked out a Plan B by ordering its candidates to submit nominations under the PTI-Nazriati group, whose election symbol is ‘batsman.’

In a post on X, PTI’s official account said: “Whoever has PTI-Nazriati tickets should immediately submit them and take any kind of hindrance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and high courts.”

The party issued the directives while the Supreme Court heard ECP’s petition challenging the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) decision to restore the PTI’s electoral symbol, the “bat”.

However, the ‘plan B’ of Imran Khan-led PTI seemingly failed as the PTI-Nazriati head said he did not issue tickets to the former party candidates.

More to follow