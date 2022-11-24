PTI Nov 26 protest: Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

The Islamabad administration has extended Section 144 (an order to prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area) in the federal capital for a period of two more months, ARY News reported.

The law bans the assembly of more than five people in public places. All political and religious congregations were banned.

“Section 144 will remain imposed in the areas declared a part of the Red Zone. “Any rally, public meeting or congregation will not be allowed in the extended area of the red zone,” the notification stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has announced a public gathering at Faizabad on November 26.

Imran Khan called on his party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26. He asked the party workers and supporters to reach Rawalpindi between 1-2 pm. “I will meet you there,” he added.

“You [workers and supporters] should try to reach between 1-2pm. I will myself address and give the next plan of action,” the PTI Chairman added, reiterating that there was no other solution to the country’s issues than fresh and fair elections.

“We can never achieve real freedom while sitting at home,” the former prime minister said, urging the supporters to come out and forced the government to call snap polls

