Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued in May 9 cases

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court has issued non bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz in connection with May 9 riots cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court heard the case registered in Civil Lines police station Faisalabad and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Kanwal Shauzab and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary.

Earlier, PTI founder Imran Khan approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking post-arrest bail in several May 9 cases registered against him.

The PTI founder maintained in the plea that he was in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in Islamabad on May 9 and had nothing to do with the violence on the day. Imran Khan termed the cases against him as an act of ‘political revenge’.

Imran Khan told the court that he has been subjected to ‘political victimization’ and facing several ‘fabricated’ cases for two years, requesting the court to approve his post-arrest bail.

The PTI founder approached the LHC after his bail plea was rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in eight May 9 cases including the Jinnah House attack.

“The ATC has rejected the bail applications, contrary to the facts,” Imran Khan argued.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.