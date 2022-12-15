Dissolution of assemblies: PTI, PML-Q continue backdoor talks

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its key ally in the Punjab government Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) have continued backdoor talks to decide the next political strategy and the dissolution of the assemblies, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that PTI and PML-Q central leaders held several meetings to discuss the future strategy and the dissolution of the assemblies being ruled by the Imran Khan-led political party in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

President Dr Arif Alvi is actively playing his role to end the political deadlock as he recently held meetings with the federal ministers and PTI chief Imran Khan.

Sources revealed that President Dr Arif Alvi and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi also held a meeting yesterday which was also attended by PTI senior leader including Fawad Chaudhry.

The meeting was held at a local restaurant situated in Lahore’s Gulberg area. They exchanged views on the recently held dialogues with the coalition government. Moreover, they also held consultations regarding the upcoming elections and joint political strategy.

Yesterday’s meeting was part of PTI and PML-Q’s consultative process, whereas, Moonis Elahi and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi held another meeting with President Alvi today.

Sources added that Moonis has already met Imran Khan twice in the 48 hours.

Earlier in the day, Moonis Elahi called on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and vowed to support his decision to dissolve assemblies.

The PML-Q leader called on Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. During the meeting, matters related to current political situation came under discussion.

Sources told ARY News that Moonis Elahi conveyed Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s message to the former premier, expressing confidence in the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

