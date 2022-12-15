Sheikh Rasheed lambasts govt over economic, border security issues

LAHORE: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed has lambasted the incumbent government over issues related to economy and border security, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The former federal minister expressed these remarks while talking to journalists after meeting former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

Sheikh Rasheed noted that Imran Khan will announce the date for dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 17 at 08:00pm, adding that the whole nation stands by the former premier.

Lambasting the incumbent government, Rasheed claimed that the present rulers made amendments to National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) for ‘personal gains’, as he urged the Supreme Court to put the names – those who amended the NAB ordinance – on Exit Control List (ECL).

He claimed that the ruling coalition’s ultimate goal was to knock out Imran Khan technically. “The security situation on the border is getting worse,” he said while referring to the shelling by Afghan forces on Pakistani civilians.

“The incumbent government is not serious about solving the country’s problems”, he alleged, adding that political instability means death to the country.

Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that the only solution to the country’s issues was ‘transparent and immediate elections’, adding that if the government wasn’t serious about elections, then they were not willing for negotiations.

