Dissolution of assemblies: Sheikh Rasheed suggests Imran Khan to not withdraw his decision

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has suggested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to not withdraw his decision to dissolve the assemblies, otherwise, he would face political loss, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to the ARY News programme 11th Hour, Sheikh Rasheed said that Imran Khan usually stood firmly on his decisions and he would also stand firmly on his recent decision to dissolve the assemblies.

The AML chief predicted that the next 15 days are very important in national politics as some key decisions are likely to be made in the coming days.

He claimed that Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) Akhtar Mengal could part way with the coalition government alongside some other allies.

Rasheed said that Imran Khan was not agreeing with the proposal to form a caretaker government for an extended period, whereas, the incumbent government is insisting to increase the tenure of the caretaker government.

He expressed suspicions that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) would face disappointment for believing in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) again.

Imran Khan unveils future strategy

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Khan has taken a firm stand on the dissolution of provincial assemblies being ruled by his political party in December.

Imran Khan has ended the confusion regarding the PTI’s stance on the dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI chief held an important session with the party’s senior leaders. Sources added that the PTI senior leaders suggested dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on the same date.

Khan said that he has received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the time of consultation has concluded. Imran Khan announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

After chairing the session, Imran Khan made the announcement to unveil the date for dissolving the provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP on December 17. He said that PTI will organise a gathering at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on December 17 in which he will make the announcement.

Elaborating on the future strategy, Khan said that around 125 PTI lawmakers will appear in the National Assembly (NA) to announce their resignations.

He said that the move will pave way for the organisation of elections on 70 per cent of the seats.

